Kristian Alfonso And Peter Reckell Back For DAYS: BEYOND SALEM 2!

Peacock announced today that the streamer’s fan-favorite original series, DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM, will get another five-episode run, from July 11-15. Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell will be back in their signature roles of Hope Williams Brady and Bo Brady. Other familiar faces include Lucas Adams (Tripp), Camila Banus (Gabi), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Remington Hoffman (Li), Drake Hogestyn (John), Victoria Konefal (Ciara), Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Robert Scott Wilson (Ben). In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that longtime DAYS fans will surely remember. “We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM,” said Executive Producer Ken Corday in a statement. “Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!”