Join Y&R Star Courtney Hope In The Locher Room

On Thursday, August 1, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress Courtney Hope will be appearing live on The Locher Room.
Bringing The Drama
Hope joined Young and Restless in 2020 as Sally Spectra, a talented fashion designer seeking a new start in Genoa City. She first brought Sally to life on sister soap Bold and Beautiful in 2017, a role inspired by the character’s great aunt, who bore the same name and was portrayed by the late Darlene Conley. This year, Hope received the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, having previously been nominated for the same award during her time on B&B.
In addition to her work on daytime, Hope has made memorable guest appearances on Transparent, Bones, NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami, Grey’s Anatomy, and more. An avid fitness enthusiast, Hope has worked as a trainer, certified nutrition coach and has been a proficient competitive dancer since the age of 5.
From The Heart
The actress is also the celebrity ambassador for Breaking the Chains Foundation, whose mission is to de-stigmatize conversations around eating disorders and mental health, a cause near and dear to her heart. Hope wrote in an Instagram message in April 2023, “As many of you may, or may not know, I struggled with an eating disorder and body image issues for a huge portion of my life. Being a part of Breaking the Chains Foundation, and in connection with NEDA, has allowed me to come full circle to share my story and connect with others on their journey. I truly believe when we honor and share our truth, deep healing can commence and inspiration is bred. We’re fulfilling our purpose to band together and support eachother in this sometimes turbulent, albeit worthwhile, experience of life. Come join us!! 💙”
To participate in the livestream interview with Courtney Hope, click here.