Join Y&R Star Courtney Hope In The Locher Room

On Thursday, August 1, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress Courtney Hope will be appearing live on The Locher Room.

In addition to her work on daytime, Hope has made memorable guest appearances on Transparent, Bones, NCIS, Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami, Grey’s Anatomy, and more. An avid fitness enthusiast, Hope has worked as a trainer, certified nutrition coach and has been a proficient competitive dancer since the age of 5.