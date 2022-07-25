“Who is a better dancer? “I would say me because I’ve taken tons of dance classes. I’m sure Sally, on some level, is a pretty good dancer.”

Who is the better shopper? “Sally, because I tend to shop online and only for what I need. I don’t like to spend money frivolously, so it has to be specific, like if I need workout clothes or a pink dress. I see Sally constantly in the mall or on Rodeo Drive in search of that next outfit.”

Who is better at handling conflict? “I would say I am because Sally can be a bit more aggressive and impulsive and I’m not really that way. I definitely can be feisty when I need to be, but in general, I like to talk about things in a mature fashion and not let them fester.”

Who’s better at making decisions? “I think it depends on what the situation is. We’re very similar in the sense of if there’s something that we want, we decide it’s happening. But I feel like I personally have a tendency to be a little more flexible, like, ‘You choose the restaurant.’ Sally is a little more decisive, like, ‘I want sushi tonight!’ ”

Who is more athletic? “I would say me. I’m very committed to my workouts, which makes me more athletic.”

Who is the better judge of character? “I would say me. I feel like Sally is as well, except when it comes to the men in her life. I’ve always felt I’m good at seeing right through anybody.”

Who is more compassionate? “That’s tricky but I would say I am because if being compassionate is a threat to Sally, she can be a little more self-serving with it. I’m very sensitive to people, which brings out a natural compassion.”

Who would make a better podcaster? “I have thought many, many times about starting my own podcast. I feel I would be really good at it but Sally would be really good, too. She loves to talk, she’s very smart and very informed. But because it’s something that I’ve wanted to do, I feel like I would be good at it in more ways than Sally.”

Who is funnier? “I am. Sally has a very self-deprecating sense of humor, while I have more of a witty, sarcastic sense of humor that I think is more accessible for people.”

Who drives a cooler car? “Sally, for sure, because she drives a C-Class Mercedes, even though I love my car. I drive a Dodge Challenger, which is a sporty muscle car, but I think people would find Sally’s car classier.”