Jack Wagner Speaks Out After Tragic Loss

Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco, GH et al), whose son with ex-wife Kristina Wagner (Felicia, GH), Harrison, passed away on June 6 at the age of 27, shared an Instagram message for his legions of fans, his first post since the tragedy. As he prepared to board a flight to Vancouver, Wagner shot a video in which he said, “Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you’ve sent. I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me. I’m getting ready to head up to Vancouver to start season 10 of WHERE CALLS THE HEART. Beyond excited and grateful for that, so thank you, also, for that. I’ll be sending some behind-the-scenes footage this year, hopefully, that will make you laugh and we can enjoy together. And again, thank you so much for the love and support you’ve sent me. A huge thank-you. Sending it right back to you. So, we’ll be in touch. Thanks.” In his caption to the video, Wagner wrote, “Thank you all so much for the love & support you’ve sent me, it’s helped me more than you’ll ever know.”