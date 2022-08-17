GH’s Kelly Thiebaud Returns To STATION 19

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) is reprising her STATION 19 role, Eva Vasquez, on the series’s upcoming sixth season, deadline.com reported exclusively. Per their report, Thiebaud will exit the role of Britt, for which she won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress this year, in November. She has played Britt on and off since 2012. GH does not comment on contracts, but a show source confirms that Thiebaud, who has played Britt on and off since 2012, will be leaving by year’s end.