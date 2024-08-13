General Hospital Video Spoilers: Danger, Threats and 'You're Fired'

A Promise and A Surprise

For Tuesday, August 13 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Tracy gives Violet a history lesson. Will it be on her history, Violet’s dad’s history or perhaps the Quartermaine family and the grounds of the mansion? Either way, this sounds like it will be fun.

At General Hospital, Molly pays her sister a visit. Molly has a lot of anger in her over what happened and she will find her sister feels the same way, only she has already put her own plan in motion. She tells Molly, “Ava is going to pay for what she did.” Teasers also say that Kristina makes a bittersweet decision. What could that be?

Ava must sense that there will be people out for her blood. After all, she’s a smart woman and she knows what happened in her hotel room has upset a lot of people — the wrong people. People who are willing to do unethical things for retribution. “I’m afraid my life is in danger,” admits Ava. Will anyone help her?

Taunts And Warnings

Someone else in town has earned the ire of the wrong person — the new head of Port Charles’s own WSB field office, Jack Brennan. Anna is furious that he’s remaining in town but he couldn’t care less. “You want to pin something on me, do the legwork,” Jack tells Anna.

John “Jagger” Cates details his new plan but does Carly overhear because we can’t imagine him sharing it willingly? “How surprised would they be about this ongoing investigation,” Carly asks John about his bosses. But that’s not all that is on Carly’s plate. She also warns Ava. Could that be why Ava is fearing for her life?

Elsewhere, Sonny confides in Jason. Now that Sonny is on the right meds, his attitude toward Jason seems to have warmed up. They talk about what Ava told Jason when he confronted her in jail — how she wasn’t the one to switch Sonny’s meds. “If she’s telling the truth, that means you have another enemy,” Jason warns Sonny.

Monday’s episode showed that Blaze is on the verge of getting her career back. So why does she tell someone, “You’re fired” — and who is it? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.