General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: Ava Better Watch Her Back

Out of Jail

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of August 12 opens with Port Charles Police Commissioner Anna Devane paying a visit to Sonny at his penthouse. She is there to deliver some shocking news. “I just learned that Ava made bail,” she tells the grieving grandfather… or is godfather more appropriate here? Sonny looks to be surprised. Later, Jason calmly asks his former boss, “What are you going to do?” You can bet Sonny’s conversation with his daughter is ringing in his head.

“Kristina could have died; her baby did die,” says Carly pointedly, as we see Kristina still in her hospital bed and then Ava looking annoyed by what her nemesis is telling her. Is Carly really speaking with Ava though? Because if she were talking with Ava, we would expect her voice to be less calm. Either way, it seems to be showing the building tension as everyone realizes Ava may be in more trouble on the outside than she was on the inside.

Seeking Payback

Next, we see a sweet moment of TJ trying to comfort Molly with a hug but a very agitated Molly has something on her mind. “I need to do something about what happened to us,” she tells TJ forcefully as we once again are shown the visual of Kristina going out Ava’s window at the Metro Court Hotel — and a stunned Ava framed by the broken window.

The sisters meet up in Kristina’s hospital room, as a determined and simmering-with-anger Kristina vows to Molly, “I promise you, Ava is going to pay for what she did.” Will Molly go along with what Kristina has asked her father to do? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Also, see it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.