General Hospital Video Spoilers: A Proposition, Sex and A Confession

Give and Take

For Wednesday, August 14 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Nina and Drew wake up in bed together and this time, Drew seems to be quite happy about it. In fact, they go for another round. “That was a great way to start the day,” he says as he rolls over in Nina’s bed. It looks like Nina’s plan to keep the candidate away from her daughter is working… so far.

Speaking of her daughter, Willow makes a confession. She’s in the Quartermaine kitchen talking to the chef who just so happens to be her good friend Sasha. What she doesn’t know is that Sasha already knew about her illicit kiss with the candidate. Even so, Sasha listens as Willow tells her, “From now on, we won’t be seeing each other there.” Sasha will also be talking with Willow’s other half. She has some questions and takes Michael’s advice to heart.

New Opportunities

Tracy, fresh off the history lesson she’s given to Violet, ends up down at the stables with Cody. Teasers even say that Cody learns from Tracy. She teases him when she says, “I plan on taking you for a ride.” He looks unimpressed but what exactly does Tracy have in store for the stable boy… so to speak?

Brook Lynn has a record company but her one artist can’t record because she’s left to open up for a superstar on a world tour. So it looks like BLQ is open to other opportunities. That’s a good thing since she gets a phone call that has her asking, “What kind of proposition?”

Gio and Lois spend some quality time together. Is he talking to her about opportunities for his violin in Port Charles or is it something else when he says, “There may not be as many of those as I thought.” Also, look for Josslyn to open up to Gio.

Natalia has been fired by her own daughter. Blaze doesn’t want her joining her on that world tour so the meddling ex-manager mom figures her time in Port Charles is coming to an end. “There’s not really a reason for me to stick around,” she tells her new friend, Sonny. In turn, Sonny asks her, “What if I gave you one?” Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.