General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'You Robbed Her Of It'

Feeling The Repercussions

For Tuesday, August 27 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that two exes have us going “oh my” when Ric visits Alexis (check out Rick Hearst’s preview of the encounter here). Ric is there seemingly to help Alexis realize the way she’s treated her youngest daughter — his daughter — so that she will apologize and make things right. “I suggest you seize that chance or you’re not gonna get another one,” advises Ric.

Speaking of their daughter, Molly finds someone willing to listen to the pain she’s in when she confides in new Port Charles Police Department recruit Dex. He should certainly understand twisty family dynamics. “I would rather have nothing than have that,” she says. Will he have a different perspective on things?

Start Spreading The News

From law to lack of order, Laura visits the prison to deliver dire news to her oldest son. “I have a problem,” she tells Nikolas. He was there for Lulu when she was just a little girl, donating his bone marrow. Will he be able to save the day for her again?

Elizabeth has to deal with her former mother-in-law, as Heather wants to talk with her. “Can you keep a secret,” she asks the head nurse. Uh oh, what’s Heather up to now? That’s not all on her plate — Elizabeth and Carly are dumbstruck. Carly is also at GH with Josslyn and she’s talking to Portia about her cousin. “Tell us about Lulu’s condition,” Carly says to Portia.

Lulu is also on her former stepmother’s mind. At the chapel in General Hospital, Tracy sits next to Lulu’s ex-husband, Dante, and lashes out. “Lulu had spirit, determination… you robbed her of it,” she says. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.