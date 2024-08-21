General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'You Have To Choose'

Saying Good-bye

For Wednesday, August 21 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Alexis tries to keep the peace. She has Kristina in her home and the two discuss something that could cause waves for the entire family. “Molly and TJ never need to know what you intended to do,” warns Alexis. But will Kristina listen?

Molly and TJ have a lot to deal with as they talk in their apartment. They have to prepare the final goodbye for their daughter who never got a chance to live. “She deserves a name. It’s time we give her one,” says Molly. Teasers also say that Molly makes a shocking discovery. Does it have something to do with what Alexis was advising Kristina to keep mum about?

A Shaky Future

Josslyn pays Trina a visit at the Jerome Gallery and tells her friend something about the trouble that her boss is currently in. “She’ll be behind bars,” warns Joss. You’d think Joss would know Ava a bit better. It seems like Trina has already figured something out her friend has not. “I wouldn’t count on that,” suggests Trina. Also, look for Trina to challenge Ava.

The woman herself has her hands full though. Ava’s at what looks like the Port Charles Police Department with none other than that very special FBI agent, John “Jagger” Cates. Ava seems to be realizing something about him as he warns her, “The only thing Sonny responds to is leverage.”

Sonny, meanwhile, shares a theory with Jason. Is it about Valentin? Are they looking to lure him out of his latest hiding place? “What bait,” asks Jason. “Anna Devane,” answers Sonny. He’s not wrong about that.

The bait… well, Anna, looks to be issuing a warning for someone who is in the PCPD’s interrogation room. Could she be with Ava? “You have to choose,” says Anna pointedly. The stakes are rising. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.