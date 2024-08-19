General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: 'I Made A Gigantic Mistake'

Shocks and Admissions

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of August 19 opens with John “Jagger” Cates making a big move to protect Ava (and let’s face it, to mess with Sonny) when he goes to General Hospital to make a surprise arrest. Kristina, in a wheelchair, is there with her family — Molly, Alexis and oh yes, her father. “Kristina Corinthos Davis, you are under arrest,” says John as Molly steps in front of her sister and Sonny looks furious.

“I think I made a gigantic mistake,” offers up Ava to her former best friend, Nina, who looks weary at the admission. Is it a case of way too little, way too late? Is Ava even referring to the way she trashed their friendship to get in good with Nina’s then-husband, Sonny, for a plan we’ve never really been clear about?

Devastating Blows

Later, Kristina is visiting with Molly and gets dealt quite a shock from her sister. “You named the baby without me?” asks an offended Kristina. She appears to still not grasp the concept that the baby was not hers and instead was going to her sister and TJ. How will Molly react to this? Could this be the final blow that pushes the sisters apart?

Elsewhere, Jason and Sonny meet but then we hear Anna asking a big question to Jason. “Who was messing with Sonny’s medication?” She knows how it sent the mobster almost off the deep end and acting erratic. Jason does have an answer for her. “Valentin,” he says. The news looks to hit her like a ton of bricks. Let us know what you think in the comments section. Also, see it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.