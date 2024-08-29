General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'We're Going To Lose Her'

‘Oops’ Moments

For Thursday, August 29 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that out of the mouths of babes, sometimes awkward moments arise. In this case, Violet asks Aunt Brook Lynn and Uncle Chase, “When are you two going to have a baby?” The still-newlyweds just smile while they can.

Curtis happens upon his wife making a phone call and it leaves him with a big question. He asks Portia, “Why are you checking on Heather?” It’s a safe bet it isn’t because she cares about the serial killer. More like she cares about her location — for her daughter’s sake. Portia and Curtis also discuss the future.

Drew, Willow and many others are outside at an event. Drew gets a shocking call but is that what Willow is reacting to when she tells the man she’s shared one secret kiss with, “Oh my God, I’m so sorry.” Or is something else happening that Willow finds out about?

Tightening The Screws

Dante opens up to Olivia but it looks like he also has a run-in with Carly — and it doesn’t go well… for Carly. She’s worried about her cousin and tries to talk with Dante but he doesn’t take it well. “Don’t pretend like you give a damn about me and Lulu,” Dante says to a shocked Carly.

Kristina is devastated. She meets with John “Jagger” Cates at the Port Charles Police Department in the interrogation room and things do not go well. “We both know there is a way for you to make this go away,” he tells her. Does she find out that he’s threatened her father?

Fresh off his conversation with John where he basically told Sonny it was his freedom or his daughter’s, Sonny has a high-stakes talk with Kristina’s mother. “If you don’t save her, we’re going to lose her,” Alexis yells at him. But does she mean Kristina — or has he filled her in on what’s happening with Ava? Teasers say that Sonny makes a stunning offer. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.