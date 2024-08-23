General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'This Is On You, Kristina'

Getting Real

For Wednesday, August 21 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that former in-laws Laura and Elizbeth commiserate but about what? Could Laura be updating her former daughter-in-law about Lulu? Also, Sam is taken aback. Considering her sisters are going at over her niece’s grave, it’s a good bet she is!

Over at the Heart & Home studio, Lois is rattled. She talks to Brook Lynn about what has her so rattled — the way people are talking about her accent. “I need you to be honest with me,” Lois says to Brook Lynn. Will BLQ have the right words to put her mom at ease or is Lois about to embark on a major change in her life?

Good Grief

Marshall and Stella take some time to talk about the pain their family is going through. “We can’t shoulder that pain alone,” says Marshall. He knows how Stella takes on everyone else’s sadness without dealing with her own. He may be just what the patient advocate needs right now.

Irene’s funeral has even more drama than many realize. Jordan shares a moment with her ex-husband Curtis and drops a bomb on him. “Kristina and Alexis were planning to steal my son’s child,” Jordan tells him. That news rattles others too.

Molly and Kristina continue to get into it at Irene’s grave as others, like TJ and Ric, stand by helplessly watching the trainwreck of a confrontation. “This is on you, Kristina,” Molly insists. But that’s not all the young Davis daughter has to say on the subject. Molly makes a vow. Is their relationship forever ruined?

Taesers say that Dante confides in Chase. But he also has a discussion with Maxie — Lulu’s best friend. He surprises her on the set of Heart & Home. “What are you doing here,” she asks. “It’s Lulu,” he reveals. Does he have an update on his former wife’s condition?

Lastly, we see someone struggling to get away who is wearing ankle chains. What is going on?! Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.