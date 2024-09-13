General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'Tell Me It's A Lie'

Clash of the Titans

For Thursday, September 12 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Anna once again clashes with the former head of the WSB (and current head of their Port Charles Field Office), Jack Brennan when she makes a demand of him but it sounds like she also calls in a favor and will owe him one. “I’ll remember that when it’s time for me to collect,” he says to her.

At the Quartermaine Mansion, Lois and Tracy butt heads. Something someone says seems to have Tracy rattled as she yells to Brook Lynn and Lois, “Tell me it’s a lie.” The mother and daughter seem completely shocked by Tracy’s outburst. What is going on?!

Felicia seems to think she’s figured it all out. She saw the way Tracy lost it when Sasha made Cody’s family a special meal. What she’s come up with seems to have her husband shocked. Mac asks Felicia, “You think Tracy is interested in Cody?” Meanwhile, there seems to be movement in the Cates case as Chase calls in a suspect while Mac makes an arrest.

Cover-Ups and Orders

Elsewhere, Michael and Kristina compare notes. Michael certainly knows a lot more than he is saying but at least Kristina is on board for wanting to protect their father. Of course, she’s also worried about her mother. “We can deliver them a stronger case against someone else,” he suggests.

Kristina’s parents are also comparing notes. Teasers say that Sonny makes a promise. Is it to Alexis, who he will owe in a big way since she’s currently a suspect in the killing he committed? “You’re worried I’m going to incriminate Kristina… or you?” Alexis asks pointedly.

Carly is intent on finding out where Lucky is so she can send Jason off to rescue her cousin so he can come back and save his sister. “Lulu’s life is on the line. There’s no time to waste,” insists Carly as Jason looks on. Will she get his exact location from Brennan? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.