General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: Life and Death Questions

Caught In The Act

An action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of September 9 is coming back to haunt mama bear Alexis as Molly looks at her mother with stunned surprise. The cops are at her door as Chase, with Dex by his side, tells the assistant district attorney, “Your mother was seen disposing of a gun at Blackstone Canyon the night of John Cates’s murder and we need to know why.” During this, we see flashbacks to Alexis doing just that after finding the gun in her other daughter’s bag. Another big question is — how Molly will react when she learns the person who reported seeing this happen was her own father — Ric Lansing.

Call Your Lifeline

The mystery man who has no identification and was not waking up has had several in Port Charles curious (and one newcomer trying to kill him). That’s all about to change now that he is awake. But all is not well as he grabs an unsuspecting Elizabeth’s arm and manages to say one word, “Lucky.” Her eyes show the shock she feels. Will this cause Liz to join the hunt to find her ex-husband?

Meanwhile, that ex-husband is in a heap of trouble. “Do I take you with or do I end this right now,” asks Sidwell, the man who has been toying with Lucky, making him play poker with each hand deciding if he gets to live a little longer. Will the search party or even his father’s lost love Holly, be able to get Lucky out of trouble in time to save his sister? Let us know what you think is going to happen in the comments section. Also, see it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.