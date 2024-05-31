General Hospital Spoilers Video: Secrets and Warnings

Breaking News

Something breaks in the paper that the mayor didn’t want to get out there and now Laura is dismayed. She checks in with her second-in-command and asks Jordan, “Who got this information and leaked it to the press?” Will Jordan have any answers for the esteemed mayor?

Laura and Jordan aren’t the only ones who saw the story. Curtis and Portia are at General Hospital and they have seen it too. It looks like the two take on a new mission. “There’s got to be something more to this story,” insists Curtis. Will these two get to the bottom of what’s going on?

Also visiting GH is Chase. He offers reassurance but is it to Elizabeth? The two do have a talk and he can’t help but try to stick up for his brother. “Do you think he merits a little understanding,” asks Chase. It’s not like the newlywed was in the room and heard the way Finn spoke to Liz. Could she be the one who merits a little understanding?

Tensions Rise

FBI agent John “Jagger” Cates grows suspicious. Grows? Isn’t that his usual state? No matter, something or someone has him on edge and he’s trying to get all the information he can. Does this have something to do with Carly talking with Brennan? “You’re playing right into his hands,” John tells someone, but is that someone Carly? Or could it be his favorite informant, Jason?

The hitman-turned-FBI-informant is a little busy elsewhere. Jason is talking with his former boss and his decision angers Sonny. “I’m telling you right now, you are in real trouble,” Jason says to Sonny. Does this have to do with the beatdown Sonny gave Dex or does Jason think his former mentor and BFF is out of control due to something going on with his meds?

Jason isn’t the only one attempting damage control. Carly is meeting with the assistant district attorney. She tells Molly, “What I say stays between us.” What has happened that has Carly, of all people, turning to Molly? See it all for yourself in the video below.