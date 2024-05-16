Brook Lynn and Chase’s General Hospital Wedding Album

The glowing bride, Brook Lynn (Setton), and her handsome groom, Chase (Swickard)! This marks the first time Brook Lynn has walked down the aisle, while Chase's previous marriage, to Willow, was short-lived after she cheated on him with Michael. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

The bride's grandmother, Tracy (Jane Elliot), with her plus-one, father of the groom Gregory (Gregory Harrison). They have been each other's rock recently — she has been supportive as he struggles with ALS and he has done his best to get Tracy to acknowledge, if not quite embrace, her "nice" side. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

The bridal party was comprised of Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), who is married to Brook Lynn's cousin, Michael, and her foe-turned-bestie, Maxie (Kirsten Storms). Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Chase (Swickard) kisses his bride (Setton). It was about time the Quartermaine and Harrison families had some good news to celebrate! Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Groomsmen Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Finn (Michael Easton) flank the groom (Swickard). Dante has been like a brother to Chase at the Port Charles Police Department, having looked out for (and on occasion hazed) him along the way, while Finn is his actual brother (and mercifully, not his father, as they were once led to believe!). Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Chase (Swickard), his big brother/best man, Finn (Easton), and niece Violet (Jophielle Love), who got her wish to be in this wedding. Or was it more like she got her way? Uncle Chase surely wouldn't have had it any other way. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

The Chase men: Gregory (Harrison), Chase (Swickard) and Finn (Easton). The characters' relationships have come a long way since Chase was introduced back in 2018, at which point Finn was estranged from both his dad and his brother (who he suspected might be his son, given Finn's secret one-night stand with Chase's mom, Jackie). Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

The bride’s parents, Ned (Kurth) and Lois (Sofer), join their daughter (Setton) and her new husband (Swickard). Kurth shared on X, "True story: when I first read that line at home, I choked up. Everytime I read it, I choked up. At rehearsal, I choked up. I told Amanda before taping, I’m afraid when I do this, I’ll be too self aware. I tried to stay in the moment. It was beautiful dialogue." Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

The Chase family — Gregory (Harrison), Chase (Swickard), Brook Lynn (Setton), Violet (Love) and Finn (Easton) — pose near the altar at All Saints Chapel. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

The bridal party — Willow (MacMullen), Maxie (Storms), officiant Gregory (Harrison), Finn (Easton), Dante (Zamprogna) and Violet (Love) — join the bride (Setton) and groom (Swickard) at the All Saints altar. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Father of the groom and officiant Gregory (Harrison), flower girl Violet (Love) and best man/brother of the groom Finn (Easton). Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Brook Lynn (Setton) and Chase (Swickard) were surrounded by the love of their family and friends (from l.): bridesmaids Willow (MacMullen) and Maxie (Storms), grandpa Carmine (George Russo) and grandma Gloria (Ellen Travolta), grandmother Tracy (Elliot), dad Ned (Wally Kurth) and mom Lois (Rena Sofer), dad Gregory (Harrison), brother/best man Finn (Easton), and groomsman Dante (Zamprogna). Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci