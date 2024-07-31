General Hospital Spoilers Video: Pushed To The Limit?

Eating Crow

For Tuesday, July 30 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Anna has something important to tell Jason because she has been feeling very guilty about her gain (in giving Valentin a heads-up to run) being his loss. “I have a debt to repay,” Anna tells him. Anna also shares a theory with Jason. Does she put two and two together about how Carly got off the hook with the feds?

Warring sisters Kristina and Molly hash things out. They love each other deeply and their mother simply needed to remind them both of that. Alexis’s words must have gotten through to Molly because she does something surprising. “For that, I sincerely apologize,” offers Molly.

In The Dark

Carly is thrilled to be out and about rather than behind bars but she’s never one to bask in her good fortune and let things go. To that end, she questions Spinelli about the recording. He has a surprising answer for her — he was not her savior. “If you couldn’t get to it, who did?” Carly asks.

Despite his humiliating defeat in court with Carly, in which he lost all of his leverage over both her and Jason, John apparently makes an offer. When he meets with Ava, she tells him, “I have every reason to believe I’m going to get the outcome I want.” Yet teasers also say that Ava gets bad news. Is this show of confidence with John before or after she receives that information?

Sonny won't listen to reason and Dante is tired of it. He has tried time and again to calm his father down when it comes to going after Cates but it looks like Dante has reached his limit. "You can only push everybody so far, even me," he yells at his father. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what's coming up for yourself in the video below.