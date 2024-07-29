General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: 'There's Been An Accident'

Court Is In Session

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of July 29 opens with Carly, Joss and Jason in the courtroom as John “Jagger” Cates enters. There’s no love lost there. “All rise,” says the judge, as Jason, who is sitting next to Sonny, turns from his vantage point to stare daggers at John.

“You’ve been served,” a man says as he hands an envelope to a shocked Kristina. The camera switches to Molly, who also looks surprised but is she in the same room or is this elsewhere and a different situation? Either way, this surrogate custody case is blowing up and it’s tearing apart their entire family. TJ confronts Alexis and asks her, “What are you going to do when Kristina tries to take our baby?” The stress on Alexis’s face says it all.

You Won’t Believe

Ava looks pleased with herself as she says about Sonny, “He’s going to have a total meltdown.” The action switches to just that as the mobster looks ready to attack John outside the courtroom while Molly and Michael are watching. Sonny truly is losing it as he goes berzerk on the FBI agent for having the nerve to arrest his ex-wife and the mother of his daughter.

Lastly, we hear Gio say, “There’s been an accident.” What happens next is a series of flashes across the screen of a worried Carly, a grinning Jack Brennan and the point of view of someone focusing their camera on Ava,” as we hear a woman scream, “Help her!” Who was hurt and will they make it? Let us know your guess in the comments section below. See it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.