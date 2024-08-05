General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: Will Ava Pay For Kristina's Fall?

In The Hot Seat

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of August 5 opens with a woman’s voice saying, “Help” as Chase, in the interrogation room with Ava at the Port Charles Police Department, presses record on an audio recorder. “Start from the beginning,” he says before he continues, “Tell me everything you remember.” Ava shoots daggers at him with her eyes.

At General Hospital, a worried Molly has a big question for TJ. “Her and the baby are going to be okay, right?” Poor TJ isn’t quite sure what to say or so it seems. Does he already know the answer though? Is just too hard to deliver the news about their baby and Kristina?

Figuring It Out

In one of the alcoves, Sonny, TJ and Molly are listening as Alexis recounts everything she knows about the horrible way Kristina fell out of the window at the Metro Court hotel and into the pool. “She was in Ava’s suite, I don’t know why.” Molly interrupts her mother saying, “I know why.”

Back to the PCPD, Scott is with his client Ava and insisting on one truth: “It was an accident.” Trina visits her mentor, boss and friend when she’s behind bars with her own burning question. “Was it?” she wants to know if it really was an accident. As we hear Sonny say, “I want her to pay,” we see quick flashes of the doctor coming out to speak to the family, Molly and TJ stand up as do Dante and Sam. Grandmothers-to-be Alexis and Jordan also turn in attention, waiting to hear the verdict from the doctor. It ends on a shot of Jason and Sonny, side by side again. What will the doctor say? Let us know what you think in the comments below. Also, see it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.