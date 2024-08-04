Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of August 5

Bold and Beautiful

On Monday, August 5, Ridge and Brooke make a big splash in Monte Carlo, digitally launching the new Brooke’s Bedroom line to a throng of press and fans…. Steffy and Hope spiral, arguing while waiting for news of the new line’s success on Tuesday, August 6, while Brooke and Ridge’s love is palpable as they hold center stage at a press conference, and panic sets in when the Brooke’s Bedroom line website crashes…. On Wednesday, August 7, as Ridge and Brooke share a loving moment as they revel in the success of what they created, and Hope fantasizes about Finn as he demonstrates to Steffy that nothing and no one is stronger than their love for each other…. Luna unburdens her fears to RJ (both above) on Thursday, August 8, and while asking difficult questions, Katie stumbles upon an extraordinary answer…. On Friday, August 9, Sheila, Deacon, and Katie ponder the overdose deaths of Tom and Hollis, and Katie finally finds what she’s been looking for.

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, August 5, Chad and Jack rescue a familiar face and Kayla comforts Stephanie over Everett…. Paulina asks Jada (both above) about a suspect in Rafe’s stabbing on Tuesday, August 6, while Connie plans to avenge Li’s death…. On Wednesday, August 7, Xander and Sarah tie the knot…. Brady catches Tate back in Salem on Thursday, August 8, while Andrew offers advice to Paul…. On Friday, August 9, Jada admits to Paulina she feels guilty about Everett while a guilt-ridden Stefan contemplates telling Gabi the truth about Ava…. Check out the official promo video for next week here.

General Hospital

On Monday, August 5, Dante voices his suspicions; Ava is in the hot seat;. Molly has harsh words for Sonny; Dex consoles Josslyn; and Natalia offers an ear to Blaze…. A loved one visits Sonny (above) in his time of need; Anna makes an arrest; Kristina’s family prays for a miracle; Jason pays a visit to Carly; and Kevin and Laura have cause to celebrate…. Josslyn confides in Carly on Wednesday, August 7, while Jason rushes to the hospital, Ava has new cause for concern, Portia is hopeful, and Trina reiterates her loyalty…. Trina confronts Heather on Thursday, August 8, as Alexis shoots down Scott, Anna has a warning for John, Felicia offers her support and Jason gives Ava a scare…. On Friday, August 9, Heather confides in Elizabeth; Laura and Portia hash things out; Michael seeks Willow’s help; Nina comes up with a plan; and a request leaves Sonny reeling.

Young and Restless