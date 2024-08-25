Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of August 26

Bold And Beautiful

Bill tries to make sense of the chaos around him on Monday, August 26, while Steffy (above) awakes to realize her life is in danger…. Cornered, a killer makes a chilling revelation on Tuesday, August 27…. On Wednesday, August 28, a frantic and worried Finn turns to Li for advice; and desperate and trapped, Steffy makes a play to free herself…. Bill visits Poppy in jail on Thursday, August 29, and drops the bomb that he’s not Luna’s father, and Deputy Detective Baker gets an unexpected offer of evidence…. Starved and weak, Steffy begs for Finn to find her on Friday, August 30, while Finn gets a clue when he visits the Spencer Estate.

Days Of Our Lives

On Monday, August 26, Kristen shares her suspicions about Abigail with Chad and Brady holds back the truth from Jada…. Marlena and John worry about Brady on Tuesday, August 27, while Tate opens up to his dad about his recent whereabouts…. On Wednesday, August 28, Justin overhears Fiona…. Connie toys with Melinda on Thursday, August 29, as Ava confronts Kristen…. On Friday, August 30, Gabi presents EJ with an intriguing proposition while Connie warns Ava (both above) not to badmouth her.

General Hospital

Tracy is shaken on Monday, August 26, while Laura embarks on a mission, Anna enlists Robert’s help, Jason hears Brennan out (both above), and Brook Lynn has an emotional talk with Chase…. On Tuesday, August 27, Elizabeth and Carly are dumbstruck; Laura delivers dire news; Molly confides in Dex; Ric visits Alexis; and Tracy lashes out…. Laura makes a big decision on Wednesday, August 28; Anna makes her case to Brennan; Sonny’s suspicions are confirmed; Ava is alarmed; and Kristina contacts Jason…. Kristina is devastated on Thursday, August 29; Sonny makes a stunning offer; Drew gets a shocking call; Dante opens up to Olivia; and Portia and Curtis discuss the future…. Carly puts pressure on Sonny on Friday, August 30, as Alexis faces off with John, Anna is persuasive, Michael worries about Willow, and Ava is frightened.

Young And Restless

On Monday, August 26, Jack offers Kyle an olive branch; Nick gives Phyllis unsolicited advice; and Daniel receives disturbing news…. Sharon and Nick experience déjà vu on Tuesday, August 27, while Sally demands the truth from Adam, and Traci opens up to Alan…. Jack and Diane worry about Victor’s influence over Kyle; Chelsea seeks forgiveness from Billy; and Adam is forced to come clean with Sally on Wednesday, August 28…. Victor uses Jack and Kyle’s rift to his advantage; Cameron encourages Sharon (both above) to visit her dark side; and Nikki gives Lily a history lesson on Thursday, August 29…. On Friday, August 30, Nick confides in Phyllis about Sharon; Daniel and Heather give Lucy some tough love; and Claire confronts Summer.