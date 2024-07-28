Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of July 29

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, July 29, Andrew offers Theresa a deal while Eric and Nicole have heartfelt goodbyes with loved ones before leaving Salem…. Chanel and Johnny discuss their plans for the future on Tuesday, July 30, and Jada grills Everett/Bobby about Li Shin’s murder and Rafe…. On Wednesday, July 31, Connie strikes again, while Leo (above) dials up an old friend…. On Thursday, August 1, Stephanie shares a tender moment with Everett…. On Friday, August 2, Chad and Jack make a shocking discovery and Paul offers support to Marlena. Check out the weekly promo here.

General Hospital

Dante pleads with Sonny on Monday, July 29; Carly (above) receives an offer; Jason visits the PCPD; TJ is flummoxed; and Alexis addresses an important matter with Kristina…. Carly has her day in court on Tuesday, July 30, and things get heated between Sonny and John. Also, Anna makes a shocking discovery, Nina is grateful to Willow, and Alexis counsels Molly…. On Wednesday, July 31, Sonny won’t listen to reason; Anna shares a theory with Jason; Ava gets bad news; Kristina and Molly hash things out; and John makes an offer…. Alexis is put on the spot on Thursday, August 1; Molly confides in Sam; Brook Lynn makes a pitch to Blaze; Sonny lashes out; Kristina is on the warpath; and Trina gets an eyeful…. On Friday, August 2, Josslyn leaps to action; Dante makes an arrest; TJ gets alarming news; Sonny alienates a friend; and a medical crisis devastates a family.

Young and Restless

On Monday, July 29, Billy and Sally compare notes; Sharon and Daniel receive a painful reminder of the past; and Adam and Chelsea receive promising news…. Adam and Chelsea work on their cover stories on Tuesday, July 30, as Diane checks Audra, and Jack loses his patience with Kyle…. On Wednesday, July 31, Victor puts his plan to acquire Chancellor; Sharon makes a confession to Nick; and Devon tests Lily’s loyalty…. Billy crosses the line with Lily on Thursday, August 1, while Devon plays his cards close to the vest; and Chance helps Summer (both above) with an important decision…. On Friday, August 2, Victor and Nikki conspire against Billy, and Sharon has a rude awakening.

Bold and Beautiful

B&B was not available at press time but this article will be updated when it is.