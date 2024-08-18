Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of August 19

Bold And Beautiful

On Monday, August 19, Bill is blindsided and shocked by Luna’s kiss; Li is swept with emotion by Poppy’s pleas; and Dr. Taylor Hayes (above, with Finn) returns to Los Angeles…. Taylor visits Ridge, stating her peace about Brooke Logan on Tuesday, August 20, and Steffy’s world turns upside down when she learns of Hope’s ultimate betrayal…. On Wednesday, August 21, Steffy makes a hard decision regarding her marriage before confronting Hope…. The Forrester/Logan tensions rise when Taylor walks in as Brooke reveals Hope’s kiss to Ridge on Thursday, August 22…. On Friday, August 23, Katie gets the pleasure of having been right about Poppy all along, and Steffy witnesses something she wishes she hadn’t.

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, August 19, with Jack by her side, Jennifer anxiously waits to see her daughter while Gabi excoriates Ava and Stefan…. Johnny and Chanel (both above) talk about life goals on Tuesday, August 20, as Justin presents Alex with the papers annulling his marriage to Theresa. On Wednesday, August 21, Sarah puts on a brave front with Xander and Maggie…. EJ introduces himself to Abigail on Thursday, August 22, Julie gets Chad to open up…. On Friday, August 23, Xander confronts Jada about Sarah’s case while Chad is heartened when Abigail recalls a memory.

General Hospital

Laura is in for a shock on Monday, August 19; Dante gets alarming news; Jason confronts Anna; John goads Sonny; and Alexis springs to action… On Tuesday, August 20, Sonny makes a promise to Kristina; Kevin and Laura strategize; John loses his cool; Dante opens up to Sam; and Nina and Ava have an honest talk…. Trina challenges Ava (above) on Wednesday, August 21; Alexis tries to keep the peace; Molly makes a shocking discovery; Sonny shares a theory with Jason; and Anna issues a warning…. On Thursday, August 22, Molly receives much-needed support, while Sonny makes an offer to Ava, Josslyn and Trina try to resolve their differences, Kristina goes too far, and Maxie questions Natalia…. Laura and Elizbeth commiserate on Friday, August 23; Dante confides in Chase; Lois is rattled; Molly makes a vow; and Sam is taken aback.

Young And Restless

On Monday, August 19, Victor receives damaging information about an adversary; Adam and Chelsea cover their tracks, and Summer gives Audra an ultimatum…. Victor backs Billy into a corner on Tuesday, August 20, while Audra and Kyle call a truce, and Nikki offers words of wisdom to Lily…. On Wednesday, August 21, Jack plots to destroy Victor’s alliance with Kyle, and Nikki receives inside information from Lily…. Diane tries to repair her relationship with Kyle (both above) on Thursday, August 22, as Sally pushes Adam to come clean, and Billy makes a tough decision…. On Friday, August 23, Chelsea makes a shocking confession; Adam stands his ground; and Cameron plays games with Sharon.