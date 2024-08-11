Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of August 12

Bold And Beautiful

Full episode teasers for Bold and Beautiful were not available at time of publication, but fans can look forward to seeing Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian, who play Danny and Christine on Young and Restless, crossing over on Tuesday, August 13 and Wednesday, August 14. The actors dished about their guest appearance on the show with Digest; check out the interview here.

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, August 12, Bonnie finds an ally in Johnny (both above) as Leo bonds with Hattie, who he mistakes for Marlena…. Tate and Holly decide to make the most of their time together on Tuesday, August 13, while Chad attempts to trigger the mystery woman’s memory…. On Wednesday, August 14, Xander goes looking for Sarah…. As Brady tries to recall the night before with Fiona on Thursday, August 15, Fiona covers her tracks…. On Friday, August 16, Jennifer arrives in Salem to get answers and Melinda confides to Ava that Connie is a fraud.

General Hospital

Blaze receives a tempting offer on Monday, August 12, while Willow makes a life-altering decision; Nina confides in Maxie; Carly gets a big surprise; and Anna makes a realization…. On Tuesday, August 13, Sonny confides in Jason (both above); Kristina makes a bittersweet decision; Carly warns Ava; Tracy gives Violet a history lesson; and John details his new plan…. Sasha takes Michael’s advice to heart on Wednesday, August 14; Cody learns from Tracy; Josslyn opens up to Gio; Willow makes a confession; and Sonny makes an offer…. On Thursday, August 15, Maxie is alarmed; Michael issues an unexpected invitation; Cody attempts a rescue; Felicia gives Mac a piece of her mind; and Jason updates Sonny…. Jason hits paydirt on Friday, August 16; Laura gets a distressing call; John makes a shocking arrest; Molly and TJ face a heartbreaking choice.; and Sonny makes a promise to Kristina.

Young And Restless

On Monday August 12, Victor tasks Adam with targeting Billy; Summer demands that Kyle cut ties with Audra; and Chelsea goes on a guilt trip…. Jack takes issue with Billy (both above) using the family name on Tuesday, August 13, while Phyllis gives Lily unsolicited advice, and Nikki makes a shocking decision…. On Wednesday, August 14, Victoria receives surprising news from Claire; Traci arrives home with Alan; and Jack’s trust issues with Billy resurface…. Victor questions Nikki’s judgement on Thursday, August 15, as Adam and Chelsea share their concerns about Connor, and Sharon is backed into a corner…. On Friday, August 16, Victor challenges Kyle and Audra; Billy confronts Chelsea; and Adam keeps up appearances with Sally.