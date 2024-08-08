General Hospital Spoilers Video: Orders, Threats and Warnings

Surprises and Rebuffs

For Thursday, August 8 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Alexis shoots Scott down. What was he trying to get from the mourning grandmother/worried mother at a time like this? Also, Felicia offers her support. Is that in her role as patient advocate or does this have to do with her own family?

After talking with her mom and learning that Heather Webber is being brought to GH for a medical test, teasers say that Trina confronts Heather. But first Trina seems to conflict with her own mom as she says to a sheepish-looking Portia, “What the hell was that?” Did Portia overstep…again?

Getting In Too Deep

Anna has had it with the overreaching of one very special FBI agent and it looks like the Port Charles police commissioner has a waning for John “Jagger” Cates about those who tangle with someone — could she mean Sonny? — and end up on the losing end. “The list is long and you’re about to add your name to it.”

Heather’s at the hospital so get ready for her to reunite with a man from her past. That’s right, Scott pays his old partner in crime (and baby mama) a visit in her hospital room. He has something (probably shady) to talk about with Heather but she knows him like the back of her own hand. “What’s in this for you?” she asks.

John is a busy guy in Port Charles. He also pays a visit to Ava telling her, “Sonny’s days of trampling over people are about to come to an end.” Meanwhile, Jason also pays a visit to Ava behind bars and gives her a scare.

Ava’s not the only one getting a scare. Sonny and Carly already got theirs when Donna took a bunch of Sonny’s pills. The two are in Donna’s hospital room. “Aren’t I in trouble for eating Daddy’s vitamins,” she asks. Sonny looks worried.

Jason also meets with someone and asks, “What do you want me to do?” Could that be why he ended up paying Ava a visit? Did Sonny send him? Or was it Carly? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.