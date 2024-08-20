General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'My Daughter's Going To Die?'

Blame Game

For Tuesday, August 20 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Molly and TJ finally connect — or at least they’re in the same room talking. Molly is of course complaining about Kristina. “She hadn’t done that one thing, our child would still be alive,” she tells an already not-happy TJ.

Dante and Sam have a lot to catch up on and not just the fact that their mutual sister has been arrested by the FBI. Dante has received troubling news about Lulu from her mother, Laura. He opens up to Sam but about what? She responds with, “The mayor is on this too?” What’s going on?

Mea Culpa

Nina and Ava were enemies. Then they were besties. And then they were enemies again. Now the two women have an honest talk at The Jerome Gallery. Ava has a big admission to make to Nina. “I made a gigantic mistake,” she tells her. It’s a good bet that Nina will not disagree.

John loses his cool as he tries to keep his grand master plan against Sonny in play. He talks with someone saying, “I need her to stay put until the trial.” Does he mean Kristina or could he be talking about the loose cannon that is Ava Jerome?

Meanwhile, Sonny makes a promise to Kristina. He knows the way John operates better than most people since he has known the agent since he was a young man. Sonny tells someone, possibly Kristina, “It’s going to drive him crazy.” Sonny and John sure seem to know how to push each other’s buttons.

At Lulu’s facility, Kevin and Laura meet with a doctor. “You’re telling me that my daughter’s going to die,” asks the worried mother. Laura remains brave as she hears what the doctor has to say and teasers say the couple strategize. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.