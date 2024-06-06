General Hospital Spoilers Video: Mistakes and Wrong Moves

Everybody, Into The Pool

General Hospital spoilers for June 6 tease that the Metro Court pool is now open and someone has already fallen into it. “I’m so sorry,” says a mortified Josslyn. It looks like the spill may have been her fault. It’s doubtful that it’s Trina, because she looks like she’s still dry. She says, “Something that you’d be interested in?” Is she asking Joss or is there someone else there? Teasers also implied that Trina has a jarring encounter while Gio starts a new job. Could this all be tied in with each other?

Kristina tries to mend fences. She has burned a few bridges lately but considering she showed up at Blaze’s recording session (after their earlier blowup over Blaze spilling the “Sonny beating up Dex” beans to Molly), it’s probably regarding her girlfriend. Yet as Kristina does that, she may be overstepping elsewhere — with Blaze’s mother, Natalia. “Shouldn’t you let Allie decide what she wants,” Kristina asks. Has she just met Natalia? Cause that doesn’t seem to be how Natalia rolls.

Concerns For Finn Deepen

Maxie and Spinelli enjoy some family time, but exactly whose family? It looks like Maxie is talking with Violet, who is a little bit troubled about her own family. “I’m thinking about my dad,” she shares. “Do you think he’s okay?” Will Maxie find the right words to put the young girl’s mind at ease?

Then again, Violet does have a right to be worried, even if she shouldn’t be, because Finn does seem to be headed back to a downward spiral. His father’s death has really affected him greatly. “I don’t know if I could have done what you did,” an unsure Finn tells someone. But who is he talking with?

“I was worried something like this would happen,” shares Brook Lynn to her upset husband, who has just caught his brother sneaking a couple of liquor shots. “And you didn’t say anything,” asks an incredulous Chase. See it all for yourself in the video below.