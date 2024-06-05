General Hospital Spoilers Video: Lies and Goodbyes

Lies We Tell Ourselves And Others

General Hospital spoilers tease that Kristina and Molly clash, but that is hardly a newsflash, right? These two sisters have done that most of their lives. Of course, since Kristina is carrying a baby for Molly, everything is heightened and the recent events with Sonny haven’t helped. Molly wants to know what’s going on with her sister. “I think we already know the answers to both those questions,” says Kristina.

Kristina’s girlfriend Blaze has her own struggles but hers take place in a recording session. Tensions between her and her mother reach new heights until the rock star explodes. “Every word that is coming out of my mouth is a lie,” Blaze tells Natalia. Was that because she was trying to be civil with her mother, or does this run deeper than that?

A Final Farewell

Gregory’s loved ones say their final goodbyes to the man they all cared about. Some are fighting their own demons, as they try to deal with the pain they are feeling inside over his loss. “I’ve gotten so good at pretending,” Finn explains to Liz, “that I might be fooling myself.” Will this send Finn’s sobriety over the edge?

“We’re all here today to honor that wish,” begins Chase, as his hand runs alongside a plaque on a bench that reads, “In memory of Professor Gregory Chase, Scholar Writer Father.” Chase has felt a lot of pressure to carry out his father’s desires for how his loved ones are to bid him adieu. Will he stick with it or find his own way to do it? The ladies in Gregory’s life have their own ideas on the subject.

“To Gregory,” toasts both Brook Lynn and then Tracy as they clink their glasses. Brook Lynn had a special bond with her father-in-law while her grandmother had grown rather fond of the man herself. But for the youngest mourner, it’s a simple wish. “I hope you’re happy, Grandpa,” says Violet as she looks up longingly at the sky. See it all for yourself in the preview video below.