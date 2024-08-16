General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'I Won't Have A Choice'

Opportunity and Blame

For Friday, August 16 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Laura meets with Jack Brennan, of all people. Then again, he is supposedly the new head of the Port Charles field office of the WSB. As mayor, perhaps she’s trying to reach out. “I think we have a unique opportunity here,” she tells him. Teasers also say that Laura gets a distressing call. Surely that wasn’t from Brennan, right?

James caused quite a panic when he took off because he wanted to see his pal Cody. A fall into the lake and a rescue later, Maxie and Mac are talking with the boy, who puts the blame on his mom. Mac speaks up though and says, “It wasn’t your mom’s mistake — it was mine.”

Dealing With Fallout

Molly and TJ face a heartbreaking choice. They have Curtis and Aunt Stella there for support but eventually, they have to move forward. “You can’t put it off forever,” says TJ, with Molly at his side. Does this have to do with their daughter’s funeral or is there another decision they have to face?

Kristina has been through a lot. She fell out the third-story window of the Metro Court Hotel into a pool while pregnant. She lost the baby and almost her life. Now she awaits word on her release. “I have the results of your discharge exam,” says her doctor, as Kristina prepares to hear the news.

John makes a shocking arrest, but first, he and Ava have an important talk. He tells her his plan but she sees a possible problem with his way of thinking. “It may be a bit of a stretch to paint me as a victim,” she tells him. Does he arrest Kristina for assaulting Ava?

Meanwhile, Jason hits paydirt. He and Sonny discuss what they’re plotting and Sonny tells him, “If Jagger forces my hand, I won’t have a choice.” Later, Sonny makes a promise to Kristina. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.