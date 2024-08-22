General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'I Have Something I'd Like To Say'

Heart of the Matter

For Thursday, August 22 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Molly receives much-needed support. As we now know thanks to this article, that support comes in the form of her father, Ric Lansing’s return.

Once again, Cody is there for James. The two are wearing cowboy hats and discussing what went wrong between Cody and his dad, Mac. “I didn’t tell the truth about something really important,” confesses Cody.

The Deception gang is at the Home & Heart studio. Brook Lynn and Lois are in front of a makeup mirror when Lois has a big question for her daughter. “Will you be honest with me?” What’s on Lois’s mind? Meanwhile, Maxie questions Natalia. “What’s in it for you?” Maxie asks.

A Sad Good-Bye

The funeral approaches and Michael and Willow are there. The couple talks about what is happening to his sister, Kristina. Willow can relate to the pain of losing a child but is she also talking about someone else when she tells him, “It’s hard loving someone you know you can’t have.”

Kristina has really been pushing it lately with the way she’s acting like the baby was going to be her own. Now teasers say that she goes too far. During the service, she speaks up. “I have something I’d like to say.” Alexis looks surprised and probably on the verge of being horrified.

Josslyn and Trina try to resolve their differences after arguing about Ava, with Joss thinking she deserves any and every bad thing that may happen to her and Trina taking another stance. “I still have hope for Ava,” Trina shares.

At the Jerome Gallery, Sonny makes it clear he isn’t there to kill her — instead, he has an offer for Ava. But she may not want to refuse it. “I don’t care where you run, you can’t hide,” he warns his daughter’s mother. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.