General Hospital Spoilers Video: Family Issues and Brewing Anger

Decisions and Surprises

For Thursday, August 1 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Alexis is put on the spot, and Molly confides in Sam. It also teases that Blaze has to deal with family — deciding if she wants to mend fences with her homophobic mother. Natalia has already apologized to Kristina. Now it’s time for mother and daughter to connect. Blaze tells her, “I don’t know where we go from here.

Trina gets an eyeful. She isn’t sure how to process it so, of course, she goes to the Metro Court pool to run it by her bestie. Joss wants to be there for Trina and listens as she tells her, “I just saw something I wasn’t supposed to see.” Will Joss find out what has Trina so rattled?

TJ is furious at the situation they’ve found themselves in with Kristina (does he know Molly is okay about this now?) and confides in his mother. Jordan is of course Team TJ all the way, as she should be. She tells her doctor son, “I’ll be right there fighting alongside you.”

Expectations and Anger

Ava seems to be having a testy conversation with someone and the last person she was with that we saw was John “Jagger” Cates. “I didn’t realize I have to clear my visitors with you,” she says. Oh my, could a scorching hot kiss between them be the eyeful that Trina saw?

Brook Lynn makes a pitch to Blaze but first, she meets with her mother. Lois has been in the music biz a long time and she always has good advice for BLQ. Lois hears about Sonny’s offer, which Natalia has a part in, and asks her daughter, “Are you willing to take that on?”

Sonny lashes out and Kristina is on the warpath. The two are meeting and Sonny promises his daughter, “You don’t have to worry cause you don’t have to testify.” Um, what does he know that the rest of us don’t? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.