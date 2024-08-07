General Hospital Spoilers Video: Anger and Heartbreak

Questions and Answers

For Wednesday, August 7 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Portia is hopeful while Trina reiterates her loyalty. Mother and daughter have a very frank discussion where Trina voices her confusion about recent events. “Good people are capable of doing bad things,” advises GH’s co-chief of staff.

Kevin meets with his patient and has some big news for him. “I got the results of your blood test,” he reveals. Is he talking with Sonny? Could the mobster’s nightmare finally be coming to an end now that he’s in the hands of a reputable doctor?

Dealing With An Unspeakable Loss

Poor TJ is a wreck after Kristina lost his and Molly’s daughter. He leans on his mom and Stella for support and he vents to them about this tragic loss. “Not at any time did I expect this,” unloads TJ. Is there anything either woman can say to help him through this awful time?

As TJ confides in those closest to him, Molly confronts her newest nemesis. She goes to the holding cell at the Port Charles Police Department to talk with Ava. What she says must really rattle the former mafia princess as Ava lashes out at her. “I am not responsible for your baby’s death,” she insists. Teasers reveal that Ava has new cause for concern.

Jason rushes to the hospital and also has a talk with Sonny at his penthouse. “That was… I thought the only way out,” confides Sonny. But he’s left Jason with a bigger question. “What stopped you?” Will he tell his former best friend that he saw Morgan’s ghost, who talked him down?

Josslyn confides in Carly but soon the two are on their way to GH, with Donna in tow. “Can we see a doctor now,” a worried Carly asks Elizabeth, who is at the nurses’ hub. What is going on? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.