Exclusive DAYS Preview: Will Xander Go After Brady?

Big Trouble: Xander (Paul Telfer) is on the warpath after learning that Brady (Eric Martsolf) may have stuck Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) on DAYS.

After Brady turns himself in for causing the hit-and-run that injured Sarah, the information suggesting that Brady is to blame comes to the victim’s attention — and that of her hotheaded husband, Xander.

On The Move

The news of Brady’s apparent culpability reaches Xander and Sarah after they discuss her getting released from the hospital, and Xander suggesting that they move into the Kiriakis mansion. “It’s what makes sense,” notes Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) about the move. “Their apartment is tiny. I can barely move around in it as just myself, and the coffee table in that set is deadly. And by the way, it is still really hard to move around in those sets in a wheelchair. It’s even hard in the Kiriakis set.”

Xander points out that Sarah will have much more support in the mansion, too. “There’s a lot more help for Sarah there,” nods Godfrey. “Her mom is there. They have a staff there. So it wouldn’t be as much on Xander having to split his time between his job and helping Sarah, things like that.”

Sarah readily agrees to the relocation. When Xander suggests his mother, Fiona, move in with them, she’s also on board. “Much like Linsey and Serena [Scott Thomas, Fiona], Sarah and Fiona like each other very much,” says Godfrey. “Sarah wanted Fiona to be there [for their wedding], and she was so excited when she showed up. Sarah wants this win for Xander more than anything. She wants to give him the gift of family, because he doesn’t get the opportunity to have his dad. And as much as he loves Maggie and Maggie is his mom in a way, she just really wanted him to have that connection [with his biological mother]. So Sarah is like, ‘Great, the more the merrier.’ ”

Of course, what the newlyweds don’t know is that Fiona is the true culprit behind the hit-and-run. And after they set a plan in motion to tackle their life moving forward, Xander gets a call from Jada informing him of the turn of events with Brady. Xander takes off — and Maggie and Sarah can’t help but worry what he might do.

“They’re worried, because it’s Xander,” explains Godfrey with a laugh. “They’re worried that he’ll hurt [Brady]. That’s always what you have to worry about with Xander. It’s one thing for Xander to have somebody do something to him, but this is a whole other thing. Sarah, Maggie and Victoria are off-limits for Xander. So anybody that harms Sarah, they have to watch out, because Xander will come for them.”