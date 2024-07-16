It’s Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Alex’s (Robert Scott Wilson) wedding day.

Brady is stunned to learn that Alex and Theresa plan to get married today. His reaction prompts Alex to broach the subject of Brady’s lack of support for his relationship.

The Marrying Man

“Brady has tried to talk Alex out of [marrying Theresa]. He’s tried to talk a little of sense into him,” recounts Robert Scott Wilson (Alex). “But Alex is very stubborn and wants to believe that what he feels [for Theresa] is correct. No matter what other people have said, he’s going to go with what his gut was telling him.”

When Brady briefly considers not going to the ceremony, Alex urges him to reconsider. “Alex just wants to make peace,” explains Wilson. “He’s like, ‘It would mean a lot to me [for you to be there].’ He wants to get Brady’s blessing, so to speak, to have his support and let the next chapter of his life unfold.”

Brady agrees to attend, and later, he and Theresa share a close moment when she learns he’s going to show up at her nuptials. For his part, Alex tries to quell any thoughts about the two exes still harboring feelings for one another. “Alex is blinded by what he wants to believe, and Theresa has tried to assure him [that it’s over between her and Brady,]” points out Wilson. “He still has [suspicious] feelings that there is something there. I mean, he’s not a naive guy, but he wants to believe he’s won Theresa over.”

As the hour of the wedding approaches, Alex is surprised when Justin offers to officiate Alex and Theresa’s part of the double ceremony. “Alex is very shocked by that,” notes Wilson. “At first he’s hesitant, but Theresa says that she wants Justin to do it. So that is the final say.”

Alex and Justin share a warm moment, but soon end up fighting about Victor. “There are a lot of little moments that are pretty heavy because Justin is trying his best to not intrude too much into Alex’s love life, but also giving his guidance as a father,” says Wilson. “Alex is very defensive to that. He doesn’t really want anybody telling him how to feel or what to do. But ultimately having his dad officiate his wedding is a blessing across the board.”

As the ceremony begins, Alex firmly believes he’s found his happily-ever-after with Theresa. “It’s a big moment,” assesses Wilson. “Alex has all the people that he loves surrounding him for this beautiful wedding. His father is officiating. He never thought that he’d be one to settle down, but here he is in his hometown. He’s got money, power and this woman, who is trouble, but at the moment is the apple of his eye. So all is well. He feels really strong and passionate about this.”