Exclusive Days Of Our Lives Preview: Duped Alex Is Ready To Commit To Theresa

“It got everybody’s wheels turning,” begins Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) about Konstantin’s disclosure. “And, every once in a while, Alex has had an uneasiness about how Theresa was operating and was wary of her. Alex has always been a bit suspicious about Theresa. But he fell for her and ultimately didn’t want to believe that he was wrong about her. He wanted to believe, because she was a broken person and he looked at himself as a bit broken, that maybe they could heal each other.”

When Alex brings up Konstantin’s comments, Theresa covers, noting that she nearly got Konstantin in trouble with Maggie. Alex lets the subject go and heads to the pub, where he runs into Brady. Despite having just spent the night with Theresa, Brady insists he and his ex are better off as co-parents.

But Alex “for sure” still has concerns about the pair’s connection, says Wilson. “Alex is no dummy, and he’s not blind. He picks up on the way it is. He knows that they have a history, and it makes him more uneasy. He watches their behavior and takes it for what he sees.”

Yet Alex’s strong feelings for Theresa continue to override his gut instincts. “Alex doesn’t want to be wrong about what he’s invested himself in,” notes Wilson, referring to Alex and Theresa’s relationship. “He’s into this girl. He wants to prove that he’s right, and other people are wrong.”

Alex goes to see Marlena and updates her on the state of his relationship with Theresa. She encourages him to proceed cautiously, continue to work on trust and be honest about his feelings. Yet Alex has no plans to slow down. “He wants to make sure Theresa is taken care of,” explains Wilson. “He believes she could be his person and doesn’t suspect her to be part of this whole thing with Konstantin.”

Alex forges forward and finally tells Theresa he loves her. Despite her newly stirred-up feelings for Brady, Theresa responds in kind. “Alex can pick up on her wariness when it comes to her situation with Brady,” says Wilson. “He picks up that there’s something else going on in the back of her mind, that she’s not all the way there with him. But he doesn’t want to believe that there could be anybody else overstepping him.”

Later, Alex talks to Justin, who warns him to be cautious with Theresa. Alex, however, isn’t very receptive. “He bristles up with his father,” reports Wilson. “He’s really rough and hard on him. He wants him to butt out, keep his assumptions to himself. Alex doesn’t want anyone’s advice.”

Well, except for maybe his later “father” Victor’s. Afterward, Alex pulls out the engagement ring he bought for Theresa and expresses his intent to Victor’s portrait. “Alex has this moment where he says, ‘This is something that I’ve learned from you. You never backed down. You always did what you wanted to do,’ ” recounts Wilson. “He’s kind of taking advice from [the example Victor set]. He wants to emulate and do what he thinks Victor would have done.”