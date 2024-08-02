Check out Eric Martsolf onscreen Friday as Brady Black on Days of our Lives, and take note of the necklace worn around his neck. It’s not only become a character staple but also a personal one for the actor.

Get The Led Out

“I now wear it permanently even as Eric, because I don’t have to worry about taking it on and off,” says Martsolf. “It’s a silver chain with a gold guitar pick with Jimmy Page’s fingerprint on it. Jimmy Page was the guitarist for Led Zeppelin, which happens to be a favorite band of mine from way back when.”

How exactly did the signature piece end up an item in Brady’s wardrobe? “I told Richard [Bloore, DAYS’ costume designer] that I wanted to implement some, for lack of a better phrase, man jewelry onto Brady,” recounts Martsolf. “And Richard was like, ‘Let me go looking. Let me go shopping.’ He came back with this beautiful piece. I was like, ‘This is really cool.’ He said, ‘All right, it’s Brady’s now.’ And that’s how that happened.”

According to Martsolf, “The music thing made sense. Richard actually chose that because Brady Black does have a past in the music industry,” notes the actor. “At one time, I believe he was recording Chloe and working as [her manager] in some aspect. So it does tie into the story a little bit.”

Martsolf was actually inspired to add some jewelry to Brady’s accessories by his 18-year-old sons, Mason and Chase. “They started wearing lots of rings and lots of wristbands and stuff,” recounts the actor. “I was like, ‘Huh, I like those.’ Then I ended up getting a whole bunch of stuff for Christmas a couple of years ago. They were like, ‘Well, dude. You said you liked it.’ And I was like, ‘OK, I’ll try it on.’ Sure enough, I liked it. My wife said she liked it. So I wear some stuff on my fingers and around my neck sometimes now.”

While Brady only dons the necklace regularly, Martsolf has many more pieces in his collection. “I have a ton of stuff now,” he says. “I actually made a little rack in my closet for all my little man jewelry pieces. I’ve got my wristbands and my cuffs on one side. I’ve got my necklaces on the other. And now that I’m in this band [The Day Players] with my costars, we tend to increase the amount of jewelry that we’re wearing, at least I do, for gigs. Because you’ve got to be rock and roll, you’ve got to glam it up a little bit.”