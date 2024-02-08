DAYS OF OUR LIVES's The Day Players Hit The Road Again

Music Men: DAYS faves (from l.) Eric Martsolf (Brady), Wally Kurth (Justin), Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Carson Boatman (Johnny) will play their next gig in Florida.

The Day Players Band – comprised of DAYS OF OUR LIVES stars Brandon Barash (Stefan), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Wally Kurth (Justin) and Eric Martsolf (Brady) – is headed to Pompano Beach, FL on Friday, February 23 for their next concert.

“We’re traveling the entire United States in the next year,” shares Barash. “We’re going to bring back some of the crowd favorite songs from last year’s tour, but we’re also implementing a lot of new songs in this tour, a lot of very different songs and flavors. It’s going to be a hell of a tour. I recommend it to anybody, even if you have no idea who we are. If you like music, come check us out, because we put on a hell of a show.”

According to Barash, the concert experience isn’t all about music. “It’s just as much of a comedy show, because there’s a lot of talking and joking in between the songs,” he notes. “A lot of the common responses we get from people is, ‘We did not expect you to be as good musically as you are.’ But the commentary between the songs ends up being a lot of people’s favorite moments.”

In addition to the songs and the comic banter, attendees also have the opportunity to mix and mingle with the guys in the band. “There are tiers of tickets you can buy depending on what experience you want,” explains Barash. “You can buy a general admission ticket. You can buy a VIP ticket, which allows you to take a picture with us after the show and partake in a Q and A [session]. Then there’s a platinum or super VIP ticket that allows you to have time with us before the show in a private meet and greet. There, you get one-on-one time and autographs, and you also get to take part in our soundcheck. We give everything we have every single night at these shows. Nothing’s left in us at the end of the day. It’s really a lot of fun, and I highly recommend it.”

For more information, to purchase tickets and to stay in the loop about what cities the band will travel to next, visit their official website here.