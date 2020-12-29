Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) Looks Back On 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Going into 2020, I thought, 2019 was trying, so what could possibly go wrong in 2020?

Three words I would use to describe 2020 are bonding, educational and insane!

My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was relearning algebra all over again #remote learning.

My high point of 2020 was news of a vaccine.

My low point of 2020 was having my boys be stripped of the socialization of high school.

I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, I was employed by a company who took the pandemic head-on and got the show rolling again.

Even though 2020 had its challenges, for me I held conversations with my children I may never otherwise have had.

In 2020, I learned about myself that I love hugs. A lot.

My plan to ring in 2021 includes an intimate yet wild celebration.

My biggest wish for 2021 is a community changed for the better.

My goal for 2021 is to get out of bed unassisted every morning. If you can do that, one should be thankful.

