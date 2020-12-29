Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) Looks Back On 2020

Going into 2020, I thought, 2019 was trying, so what could possibly go wrong in 2020?
Three words I would use to describe 2020 are bonding, educational and insane!
My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was relearning algebra all over again #remote learning.
My high point of 2020 was news of a vaccine.
My low point of 2020 was having my boys be stripped of the socialization of high school.
I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, I was employed by a company who took the pandemic head-on and got the show rolling again.
Even though 2020 had its challenges, for me I held conversations with my children I may never otherwise have had.
In 2020, I learned about myself that I love hugs. A lot.
My plan to ring in 2021 includes an intimate yet wild celebration.
My biggest wish for 2021 is a community changed for the better.
My goal for 2021 is to get out of bed unassisted every morning. If you can do that, one should be thankful.