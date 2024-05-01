Daytime Emmy Nominee Q&A: Scott Clifton (Liam, Bold and Beautiful)

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, June 7, with the ceremony airing live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. Soap Opera Digest chatted with the nominees to get the scoop on how they found out, what episodes they submitted, and more as we count down to daytime’s biggest night!

Outstanding Lead Actor

Scott Clifton (Liam, Bold and Beautiful)

How did you find out about your nomination?

“I was getting out of the shower and I got a call from Eva [Basler, B&B publicist] and I went ‘What is this?’ So I’m struggling to wrap myself with a towel and when I said, ‘Hello,’ she’s like, ‘Congratulations!’ I wouldn’t have wanted to hear it from anyone else but Eva.”

Your reaction to that good news?

“I was shocked. The truth is, I kind of assumed that people were sick of me. I’ve been lucky enough that the Emmy was given to me three times. After that, I submitted a few times even though I didn’t really feel comfortable that I had something that I was incredibly proud of and I didn’t get nominated. It got to a point where I thought maybe that phase is over, but some people on the show kind of pressured me into submitting this year because of those scenes that I had on the reel.”

What did you submit?

“When Liam confronts Hope after they both come back home from Rome [check out Digest’s Thumbs Up on those scenes here]. He’s sort of toying with her and does this interrogation thing. He’s obviously hurt and angry because he saw her kissing Thomas so he’s being this a$$hole.”

Who did you tell first about your nomination?

“I was with my girlfriend at the time and she could only hear my side of the phone call but once I got off the phone, she went, ‘Did you get nominated?’ and I kind of sat there looking dazed. But it did make me look really cool in front of her, so I felt like I got some street cred. Since then, out of nowhere, she’ll go, ‘You’re nominated for an Emmy!’ ”

I assume she’ll be your date on Emmy night.

“Yes, I think so. I hope so. She better be going!”

What do you think about the other B&B actors in your category?

“To me, that’s the coolest thing about this. It blows me away that three of the five nominees are me, John McCook [Eric] and Thorsten Kay [Ridge]. I will remember that forever.”

Color tuxes are on-trend right now. Are you game for giving that a try or will you stick with classic black?

“Anything I’ve ever worn to the Emmys was something I was scrambling to find. I’ve worn things that were two sizes too big or too small. I don’t think I’ve ever worn something that actually properly fit me. So maybe this year that’ll be my resolution. I’ll try to wear something that not only fits but is also in fashion because I don’t know what that looks like. Maybe I’ll ask for help from our Emmy-nominated costume designer.”