Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Performers of the Week: Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle (Liam and Hope, B&B)

The brutal bust-up of the Hope/Liam marriage was brought to scorching life in two very different but equally powerful ways by Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle.

Hope returned home from Rome unaware that Liam had spied her kissing Thomas. Clifton played Liam with an attempt at outward calm that couldn’t entirely mask his quietly seething rage; Noelle played Hope as able to perceive his dark mood, but not yet able to make sense of it; she was off-balance, trying to fend off her own mounting anxiety. Clifton brought Liam’s fury to a slow boil as he pressed her for details about her time in Rome, practically daring her to fall into the trap he was setting by lying to him. He seemed to take her failure to proffer an immediate confession as permission to be as cruel to her as he felt she was being to him, his tone taking on a nastiness that took her aback and his lips curling into a snarl so scornful that tears sprang to her eyes. As he got in her face and challenged her to say the words — “I. Kissed. Thomas.” — he lost his grip on his temper, which flared with such ferocity that she trembled with fear.

As he eviscerated her character, laying the blame for his pain at her feet, Hope shrank in response. Noelle’s face flickered with shame, then horror, then hurt as he lit into her, until finally, she snapped. “I don’t want to have feelings for him,” she wailed, practically hyperventilating as she struggled to find the words to explain herself, desperate for the compassion he was withholding as she pleaded with him to forgive her — then, fixing him with a loaded look, her voice heavy with emotion, she referenced his own past transgressions, reminding him, “You have also hurt me. And I’ve forgiven you.”

Clifton and Noelle were mesmerizing to watch. In scene after scene, their work was intense, raw and uncomfortable (which we mean as a compliment!), the product of two actors willing to bring the ugliest and most damaged parts of their characters’ makeup to the fore and expose them to the camera. The trust between their characters may be broken, but our faith in their talent has never been more secure.