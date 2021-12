Congratulations to Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS), who is engaged to his girlfriend Isabelle Devoto. After faking an ankle injury, the actor got down on one knee and popped the question to Devoto, who said yes. “I wasn’t nothing more in this life than to be your husband,” he said. Barash was previously wed to Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH); they have a daughter, Harper, 7, who was present for the proposal. Check out the video here!