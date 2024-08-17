Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Brady's In Trouble, Gabi's on the Warpath

Tune In Tomorrow

In the promo video for the week of August 19 on Days of our Lives, spoilers bounce around and back again. First, Roman and Stephanie are having a discussion outside of the Brady Pub about… soap operas! “I’ve never been much of a soap guy,” admits Roman, “but I guess I’d better start tuning in.” Stephanie grins at him.

If he wants to get into soaps, Roman should head over to The Bistro where Gabi is having a messy dramatic moment confronting her husband Stefan and his one-night stand, Ava. In fact, she tosses her champagne all over him. “You two were doing the dirty,” she says pointing at them, “while I was locked up!” The scene quickly switches to Gabi and Stefan at home with EJ interrupting their discussion saying, “Trouble in paradise?”

Elsewhere, Leo is shaking poor Hattie, screaming, “Dr. Evans, are you in there?” Hattie is holding her head, trying to get her bearings.

Suddenly the action switches to the Horton cabin, where Tate is in his underwear and Sophia coyly asks him, “What do you feel like doing?” She looks ready for seduction. Will Tate be able to resist her? Back at the DiMera mansion, EJ says, “Oh my!”

Next, we see Brady, holding his head. “Paint scraped,” he says as Fiona whips her head around, obviously troubled. “That’s a grey car all right,” Jada says, staring at her computer with Paulina looking over her shoulder at it. Brady says, “Oh God, no.” Was he remembering the actual accident?

Back to The Bistro and the fight with Ava, Gabi and Stefan as he tries to get the drink away from Gabi.

“I think we just broke this case wide open,” announces Jada. Paulina looks at her in surprise.

“I love you,” a desperate Stefan manages to say to Gabi before she pushes him away.

“Everything’s going according to plan,” a shady Abigail says into the phone. Elsewhere, Connie leans against her apartment door and says, “Holy moly!”

“You’re going to get addicted like that,” snaps Stephanie, as the promo ends up where it began, with Roman and Stephanie talking about soaps. See it for yourself in the video below and let us know what you think is happening next in the comments section.