Days of our Lives Spoilers Video: Big Schemes And Spilled Tea

Beggars

In the promo video for the week of September 30 on Days of our Lives, spoilers show that Stefan has a change of heart. He is in Gabi’s hospital room, begging her to give their love another chance now that her almost dying has woken him up to how much he needs her. “Please, please take me back,” he says, caressing her face. What will Gabi say?

“Tell the children their mother’s alive,” insists an incredulous Julie to Chad. He seeks out her advice and she doesn’t hold back. He takes in what Julie says and tells the woman who is faking being his wife Abigail, “I’m going to tell them the truth.” To say she looks shocked is an understatement. Now what?!

Choosers

Abe has been given an ultimatum, which he shares with a shocked Kate. “Either Bonnie goes or Hattie goes,” he tells his co-producer as images of the two divas squaring off are shown. Which actress too big for her britches will be the one thrown off Body and Soul?

Thieves

Sophia pulls an unsuspecting Tate into a big kiss as we hear her tell a livid Holly, “I can’t wait to get him into bed.” Well that does it for Nicole’s emotional teenage daughter as she draws back her hand and lets her rival feel the power of her slap that she probably picked up from her DNA.

Users

“I am to blame,” manages a contrite Fiona to Sarah when they are seemingly alone in the park. Her daughter-in-law’s response to finding out she’s to blame for the hit and run that has cost her the use of her legs is quick: “That needs to stay between us,” says Sarah. But will it? The promo sure makes it look like Eric has overheard the explosive confession.

And His Fate Is In Her Hands

“I’m going to prison,” Brady tells Kristen while in the Salem Police Department’s interrogation room. “I have a plan,” says Kristen. “Is it something illegal,” asks Marlena. Lo and behold, we see the return of Dr. Rolf, along with a Cheshire grin crossing Kristen’s face. See it for yourself in the video below and let us know what you think is happening next in the comments section. For a first look at what’s happening on all the soaps next week, including DAYS, click here.