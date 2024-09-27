First Look Photos: Spoilers Pics For The Week of September 30

On Days of our Lives, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) advises Chad (Billy Flynn) to tell the kids about "Abigail" (AnnaLynne McCord) — though we know she wouldn't if she even suspected the truth — that she's a big fake! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and his loving wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInness Wood) share a tender moment at Forrester Creations on Bold and Beautiful. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On Young and Restless, Adam (Mark Grossman, l.) interrupts what looks like an important conversation between ex-lovers Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Robert (Tristan Rogers, l.) wants answers from the bureau chief of new WSB field office in Port Charles on General Hospital. Fortunately, Brennan (Charles Mesure) is there to give Robert an update — but will the update be to the former WSB agent's liking? Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

On DAYS, Xander (Paul Telfer, l.) rips into Eric (Greg Vaughan). Does Eric confront him over why he was there in Brady's room the night Jada went there to arrest him for running over Sarah? Eric certainly doesn't trust the Kiriakis heir. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Does B&B's Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have some good news for Hope (Annika Noelle) about her Hope For The Future line or is this another discussion about her going in front of the camera for Brooke's Bedroom line? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lucy (Lily Brooks O'Briant) seems to be smiling on Y&R as her father, Daniel (Michael Graziadei) looks to be shooting her a stern glance. Is she in trouble again? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On GH, despite the heat this case is getting, what with Alexis being accused of a crime they both know she didn't commit, Sonny (Maurice Benard) reassures Carly (Laura Wright). Sam was pretty insistent that she help her mom. Will Carly try to talk Sonny into coming forward? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

It looks like Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) stumbles upon a promising opportunity on DAYS. But what will she want from Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) this time? Is she the reason that he's back or is he up to something else? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Will Taylor's (Rebecca Budig) medical crisis on B&B bring her and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) closer together? She hasn't wanted to tell anyone besides Dr. Li Finnegan. Expect Ridge to reel upon learning Taylor’s diagnosis. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com