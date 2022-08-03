DAYS OF OUR LIVES Moves To Peacock

DAYS OF OUR LIVES, which has aired on NBC since November 8, 1965, will have a new home starting September 12. The beloved soap will move to Peacock, the streaming service that currently airs the show’s BEYOND SALEM installments. “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”