DAYS Faves In Hallmark Movie Together

Kristian Alfonso, who recently marked her last episode as DAYS’s Hope after a 37-year run, has joined Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) for a new installment of Sweeney’s Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series, THE CHRONICLE MYSTERIES. Sweeney shared a snap from the set, noting, “So excited that @kristianalfonso is able to join us for a @chroniclemysteries movie!!! Welcome to the @hallmarkmovie family!!! 😘😘 #behindthescenes #friends #grateful.” On her social media, Alfonso indicated she would be playing a sheriff, posting, “#sheriff #williams here #😉 @chroniclemysteries #❤️@hallmarkmovie #kindness”