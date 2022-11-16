DAYS Faves Celebrity Game Night

A slew of DAYS faves, including Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel), Billy Flynn (Chad), Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole), as well as Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Erin Cahill (ex-Cassandra, GH), will take part in a celebrity game night. The event, which will benefit Toys for Tots, Project Orphans, and Childhelp, will take place on Thursday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets to the virtual event, click here.