Comings and Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As Of September 23

Kelly Monaco (l.) returns to GH this week as Sam McCall while Julie Dove says goodbye to Connie Viniski on DAYS.

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Ashleigh Brewer (Ivy Forrester): The character, who is Liam’s (Scott Clifton) ex and smooched him in the spring, is returning to Los Angeles.

Laneya Grace (Electra Forrester): The character of Electra is Ivy’s niece and will make her debut on October 22.

Ashley Jones (Dr. Bridget Forrester): The good doctor will be back in action this week.

Jökull Júliusson (Himself): Look for the singer and his band Kaleo to perform their hit song, “Way Down We Go” when he visits.

Days of our Lives

Madelyn Kientz (Sophie Choi): The character continues this week to make a play for Tate (Leo Howard) and will also have a chat with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).

Brian D. Cohen (Henchman): It looks like Xander (Paul Telfer) continues his downward spiral (check out Telfer talking about that here), since he is in need of someone to do his dirty work.

General Hospital

Mercedes Lopez Renard (Colette Girard): Look for Girard, who has appeared on NCIS and Dexter and in the feature film Hitch, among other credits, appears this week in scenes opposite WSB honcho Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure).

Cassandra James (Dr. Terry Randolph): The co-chief of staff is back in action this week at General Hospital.

Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall): The actress was off-screen last week while Lindsay Hartley filled in as Sam, but when the character is seen again on Wednesday, September 25, Monaco will once again be playing the role.

Young and Restless

Valarie Pettiford (Amy Lewis): It was announced last week that Pettiford, who formerly played Courtney Walker on Another World and Sheila Price on One Life To Live, is joining the show in the role created by Stephanie E. Williams.

Tamara Tunie (Anita Dupree): The actress who was on Law & Order: SVU for over 20 seasons and was beloved on soaps as As the World Turns‘s Jessica Griffin McKechnie Harris, will be back in action, anchoring the new soap in this tent-pole role.

Karla Mosley (Dani Dupree): The beloved alum of both B&B, where she played Maya Avant Forrester, and Guiding Light,where she played Christina Moore Boudreau, is set to be playing Anita’s daughter on the new soap.

Daphnee Duplaix (Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson): The actress was Nicole Davis on Passions and Rachel Gannon on One Life to Live. She will be playing Anita’s daughter and Dani’s sister.

Who’s Going

Days of Our Lives

Julie Dove (Connie Viniski): Now that Jada (Elia Cantu) has apprehended the serial killer, Connie’s reign of terror over Salem has come to an end.

General Hospital

Lindsay Hartley (Sam McCall): The alum of Passions (ex-Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald), Days of Our Lives (ex-Arianna Hernandez) and All My Children (ex-Cara Castillo) has wrapped her latest pinch-hitting stint as Sam’s original portrayer, Kelly Monaco, returns to the airwaves.

Alumni Report

Vincent Irizarry (ex-Deimos Kiriakis, DAYS; ex-David Hayward, All My Children, etc.) has a new film premiering on Oct. 5 called Something About Mother.… Rebecca Staab (ex-Elizabeth Barrington, Port Charles et al) will be playing Gretchen again on the Season 4 premiere of Superman & Lois on Oct. 7 on the CW…. Hayden Panettiere (ex-Lizzie Spaulding, GL; ex-Sarah Roberts, OLTL) will next star in Amber Alert, which hits theaters Sept. 27…. Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey Hughes, ATWT) has been added to a star-studded cast for the new season of the satirical anthology series Black Mirror on Netflix. Expect the new episodes in 2025…. Cary Christopher (Thomas DiMera, DAYS) snagged a recurring role on the MGM+ and Prime series Spider-Noir that stars Nicolas Cage. In sharing the big news on Instagram, the actor wrote, “I don’t even have the words for how excited I am to be a part of this series!!!! Thank you to my amazing agent Kathy, manager Sandra, and entertainment lawyer Ryan!! Lucky to have the best team around!!!! Love you guys!!!” He will also appear in an episode of ABC’s new series, High Potential as Gavin Reed, and will also be in the Disney animated film An Almost Christmas Story as Moon, in which he said, “This story is so special to me and what an honor to be a part of it!! ✨️ Can’t wait for you all to see this very special animated film 🎬 🥰.”

Industry News

Entertainment Weekly announced 48 new movies on the slate of Hallmark’s 15th anniversary of its “Countdown to Christmas” franchise. Mark your calendars for these dates to see the following soap stars (premiere time is 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted; on Hallmark Channel unless otherwise noted):

Oct. 19: Lyndsy Fonseca (ex-Colleen Carlton, Y&R) in Holiday Crashers.

Oct. 24 (on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries): Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady, DAYS) in This Time Each Year.

Nov. 8: Tammin Sursok (ex-Colleen Carlton, Y&R) in Trivia at St. Nick’s.

Nov. 16: Ashley Williams (ex-Dani Andropoulos, ATWT) in Jingle Bell Run.

Nov. 23: Margaret Colin (ex-Margo Hughes, ATWT) in Three Wiser Men and a Boy.

Nov. 24: Eric Close (ex-X, Santa Barbara) in To Have and To Holiday.

Nov. 28: Tanner Novlan (John “Finn” Finnegan, B&B) in Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle.

Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.: Chandler Massey (ex-Will Horton, DAYS) in A ‘90s Christmas.

Nov. 30: Hunter King (ex-Summer Newman, Y&R) and Christine Ebersole (ex-Lily Darnell/Pearl Miller, Ryan’s Hope; ex-Maxie McDermott, OLTL) in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.: Kim Matula (ex-Hope Logan, B&B) in The Finnish Line.

Dec. 1: Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, All My Children) in The Christmas Quest.

Dec. 5 (no time listed for Hallmark+): Jonathan Bennett (ex-JR Chandler, AMC) in Season’s Greetings From Cherry Lane.

Dec. 8: Barbara Niven (ex-Liz Coleman Reynolds, OLTL; ex-Brenda Dickerson, B&B) in Leah’s Perfect Gift.

Dec. 19 (no time listed for Hallmark+): Sam Page (ex-Trey Kenyon, AMC) in Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane.

Real-Life Status

Going To The Chapel: Eddie Alderson (ex-Matthew Buchanan, OLTL) revealed on his official Instagram account Sunday that he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sylwia Pracon on Saturday, September 21, writing, “Yesterday I married my best friend. Dreams really do come true ❤️.” The wedding was attended by OLTL alums Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr Manning, the groom’s sister), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair Cramer), James DePaiva (ex-Max Holden), Robin Straser (ex-Dorian Cramer), Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo Buchanan), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston Wilde Cramer) and Nic Robuck (ex-James Ford). Check out the photos here.