Exclusive: B&B Casts The Role Of Electra And Ivy Returns!

Bold and Beautiful is shoring up the Forrester family, adding a new member — Electra Forrester — and welcoming back another, Ivy Forrester.

Welcome Aboard

Soap Opera Digest can report exclusively that the contract role of Electra has been cast with daytime newcomer Laneya Grace. A native of San Francisco, Grace is repped by talent manager Mara Santino at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Tanya Kleckner at Henderson Represents, Inc. She is an experienced model, who as a child appeared in national commercials and print campaigns for brands like Old Navy. Grace also began her acting career as a child. She has appeared in movies like the thriller 24 Hours and in several music videos, including the smash hit “Wake Me Up” by Avicii, which has been viewed over two billion times on YouTube.

So, just who is Electra, the character she’ll be playing? The show informs us that Electra is the granddaughter of John Forrester, who was played by the late Fred Willard, who passed away in 2020. John is Eric Forrester’s brother, making Electra his grandniece. Ivy Forrester, John’s daughter, is Electra’s aunt. And in conjunction with Electra’s introduction to the canvas, Ivy’s portrayer, Ashleigh Brewer, is returning to the show. Brewer played Ivy from 2014-18 and made additional appearances earlier this year.

Grace began taping her first episodes this week, and her debut is set to air on October 22.

Electra’s arrival in Los Angeles comes on the heels of other big changes to the show’s younger set, as it appears that the character of Luna Nozawa won’t be seen, at least for the foreseeable future, since she was carted off to jail after being exposed as a murderer. The reveal of Luna’s true colors left her beau, Joshua Hoffman’s RJ Forrester, without a love interest. Could he and Electra be slated for a romance? They are, after all, not technically related, since RJ’s father, Ridge, is not the biological son of Eric (his biological father is Massimo Marone).

Another option for a slot on Electra’s dance card is the newly back-in-town Will Spencer, played by Crew Morrow. Since he touched down back in Los Angeles in August, Will hasn’t had much of a social life; instead, he’s been focused on the love lives of his divorced parents, Bill and Katie, and the possibility that they might reunite.

Ex Marks The Spot?

As for Ivy, you can learn more about her history on the show here — but during her last visit in April, she and Liam Spencer found themselves reminiscing and were soon sharing a kiss, which was spied by his ex-wife Steffy. Since Liam is still very single, might he and Ivy connect again when she shows up in Los Angeles?

Stay tuned to Digest for more breaking B&B news!